AJ, Fury, Uysk, And Wilder Bouts Will Happen In Saudi Arabia – Organizers Insist

Boxing for Skill Challenge Promotions, the Promoters of the multi-million dollar heavyweight championships scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in December have said the proposed bouts will take place as planned.

In December, world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury is scheduled to face fellow heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout in Saudi Arabia. On the same night of the bout, two-time former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua will take on former champion Deontay Wilder in the Arab country.

The winner of the bout between British boxer Fury and Ukrainian boxer Usyk will walk away with all the heavyweight belts at stake and about $50 million in prize money.

Also, the winner of the bout between American boxer Deontay Wilder and Nigerian-born British boxer Joshua could walk away with close to $50 million.

Speculations of this once-in-a-lifetime bouts have been waxing strong since early this year but all the parties involved are yet to come to a common ground yet in terms of the conditions of the bouts.

While the possibility of the fights happening is diminishing in recent days, the Head of Boxing for Skill Challenge Promotions, Amer Abdallah, has insisted that the plans will not be halted.

To further proved the seriousness of the organization to make the doubleheader heavyweight bouts happen in December, Usyk and the company agreed to collaborate on advertising efforts earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Abdallah has refuted the claims that the company paid Usyk and Fury $120 million to stage their fight and asserted that there was a lot of misinformation circulating regarding the bouts.

In an interview with Express Sport, Abdallah said, “Sometimes I sit back when I have a little bit of time and I’ll go on Twitter and I’ll read some of this stuff, and I just nod my head and I’m like, ‘man, this is why I don’t check these kinds of things”.