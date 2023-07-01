Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 1st July, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 1st July 2023.

In a bid to restructure the customer identification system within its regulatory remit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed financial institutions to begin using the social media handles of customers as one of the means to verify their identity. While explaining that this requirement is to strengthen Customer Due Diligence (CDD) regulations and deepen the identification process in the banking system, CBN explained that the primary objective is to further the compliance of financial institutions under its regulatory purview with relevant provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, CBN (Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction in Financial Institutions) Regulations, 2022, and international best practices.

The new regulation, contained in Circular number FPR/DIR/PUB/CIR/007/076 dated June 20, 2023, stipulates as follows for individuals under the customer identification column: “legal name and any other names used (such as maiden name), permanent address (full physical address), residential address (where the customer can be located), telephone number, e-mail address, and social media handle; date and place of birth, Bank Verification Number, Tax Identification Number, nationality, occupation, public position held, and name of employer.” Isn’t it redundant and repetitious imposing these multiple requirements on the bank customer when two or three of them could suffice?

By this circular, banks and other financial institutions licensed by the CBN are now required to observe the CDD measures when establishing business relationships; and when carrying out occasional transactions above the applicable and designated threshold of $1,000 or it’s equivalent in other currencies or as may be determined by the CBN from time to time, including where the transaction is carried out in a single or several transactions or operations that appear to be linked. The measures are also required when carrying out occasional transactions that are wire transfers, including cross-border and domestic transfers between financial institutions, and when credit or debit cards are used as a payment method to effect money transfers.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has voiced its rejection of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) set by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The union warns that the standards are a threat to the quality of university education and erode the power of university Senates.

ASUU’s national president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement on Friday, expressed concerns over NUC’s control of the majority of CCMAS contents, calling it a “nightmare”.

He explained that it was alarming that NUC had 70% influence over the CCMAS, leaving university Senates to work on just 30%.

The statement further highlighted the “numerous shortcomings and gross inadequacies” of the CCMAS documents, indicating growing apprehension within the academic community.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment and deployment of eight new Commissioners of Police to State Commands across the nation.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement to newsmen on Friday.

The Commission commended the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for adhering to its latest Policy on gender sensitivity in his recommendation.

The Commission however urged the IGP to subsequently include more Officers of North East and South East geopolitical zones that are yet to record the benchmark of 15 percent as decided at its last Plenary Meeting .

The newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are; Godwin Aghaulor now CP Borno State Command; Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi, CP kwara State Command; Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, CP Oyo State Command; Augustina Ogbodo, CP Ebonyi State Command and Samuel Titus Musa, CP Kebbi State Command.

Others are Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, CP Anambra State Command; Stephen Olarewaju, CP Imo State Command and Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha, CP Ogun State Command.

Professor Abubakar Rasheed has handed over to another official following his voluntary resignation as the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Naija News reports Rasheed on Friday, handed over voluntarily to Deputy Executive Secretary Administration of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, who takes over as Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC pending appointment of a substantive Executive Secretary.

Naija News recalls in a surprising move on Monday, June 26, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Abdulrasheed announced his resignation from the Commission.

Abdulrasheed personally announced his departure on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters during the approval ceremony of a provisional license for Kogi State University, Kabba, in Kogi State.

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has acknowledged the difficulty of ensuring security in a diverse nation like Nigeria, while also stressing that it is not an insurmountable task.

His remarks came during his farewell speech at a pulling-out ceremony held in his honour at Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Friday.

The former defence chief lauded the sacrifices made by the armed forces, noting that the debt owed to the men and women in service can never be fully repaid.

“I am leaving the armed forces today bigger and stronger than I met it,” Irabor said, expressing his satisfaction with his military service.

Irabor urged the Nigerian populace to abstain from actions that could weaken the military, emphasizing its crucial role as a symbol of hope, unity, and stability.

The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Munnir Atiku Lamido, has been declared missing.

The National Public Relations Officer, MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday.

“We wish to bring to the notice of the general public and the security agencies that Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido is missing. Engr. Munnir is the National Vice President of MACBAN.

“He left his house in Katsina State on Friday, 23rd June 2023, intending to travel to Kaduna. He has been missing since then,” the statement reads.

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday arrived in Sokoto State on Sallah’s homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that Shettima was in Lagos State yesterday to attend the reception organized by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the Palace of the Sultan, Shettima restated the loyalty of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration for the traditional institution across the country.

The Vice President said the present administration in the country has high regard and respect to traditional leaders in the country.

He said the special visit was directed by the president to convey his Sallah greeting and best wishes to the Sultan.

Reports have indicated that the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar are battling over producing the Senate Minority Leader.

According to a source who spoke to Vanguard, Atiku and the PDP are rooting for former Speaker of the House of Representatives and immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto South) while Wike wants Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River North) for the position.

In a bid to stop Atiku’s camp from succeeding, Wike, last Thursday, reportedly held a marathon meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin at the National Assembly.

Wike, who was in a black suit, left the Senate wing of the National Assembly at about 6:30 pm in the convoy of Senate President Akpabio, Barau, and other Senators like Salihu Mustapha (APC Kwara Central), Jibril Isah (APC Kogi East ) as well as the recently appointed Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate ) to President Tinubu, Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel.

Governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) in South West, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other prominent leaders are set to host President Bola Tinubu to a homecoming on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The Chairman of the Southwest Presidential Post-inauguration Ceremony, Professor Kayode Familoni, stated this on Thursday in a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

Speaking, Familoni said the celebration, which would take place at the Ojaja Resort in Ile-Ife, Osun, will be attended by other stakeholders, political bodies, and religious bodies.

The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced a plan to recruit no fewer than 300,000 doctors and nurses to assist in dealing with the workload in the health sector.

The government announced this on Friday, saying the National Health Service (NHS) in England need more hands to address a chronic shortage of doctors and nurses.

Naija News understands that the publicly-funded NHS is facing an estimated workforce shortfall of 360,000 by 2037 due to an aging population, a lack of domestically trained health workers and difficulties retaining existing staff.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while speaking on the 75th anniversary of the health service, said the government is making the most significant single expansion in NHS education and training in its history.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.