Securing Nigeria A Challenge, But Achievable – Ex-Defense Chief, Irabor

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has acknowledged the difficulty of ensuring security in a diverse nation like Nigeria, while also stressing that it is not an insurmountable task.

His remarks came during his farewell speech at a pulling-out ceremony held in his honour at Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Friday.

The former defence chief lauded the sacrifices made by the armed forces, noting that the debt owed to the men and women in service can never be fully repaid.

“I am leaving the armed forces today bigger and stronger than I met it,” Irabor said, expressing his satisfaction with his military service.

Irabor urged the Nigerian populace to abstain from actions that could weaken the military, emphasizing its crucial role as a symbol of hope, unity, and stability.

He also expressed confidence in his successor’s capacity to exceed the records set by the armed forces so far.

The event was attended by senior military officers, former Chiefs of Defense Staff, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Irabor was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021, succeeding General Abayomi Olonisakin.

His tenure ended on June 19, 2023, when President Bola Tinubu introduced new service chiefs, nominating Maj. Gen. C.G Musa as the Acting Chief of Defence Staff, subject to confirmation by the National Assembly.