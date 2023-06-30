Miyetti Allah National Vice President Missing

The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Munnir Atiku Lamido, has been declared missing.

The National Public Relations Officer, MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday.

“We wish to bring to the notice of the general public and the security agencies that Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido is missing. Engr. Munnir is the National Vice President of MACBAN.

“He left his house in Katsina State on Friday, 23rd June 2023, intending to travel to Kaduna. He has been missing since then,” the statement reads.

Daily Trust quoted Abdullahi as saying that the vehicle of the missing MACBAN national official was discovered Thursday between Jos and Kaduna road near Mararraban Jos town parked with all his telephones inside.

According to Abdullahi, all efforts to trace Lamido have proved abortive so far.

He thereby asked anyone with useful information on Lamido’s whereabouts to kindly contact the nearest Police Station or contact MACBAN offices nationwide.