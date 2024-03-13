Miyetti Allah Members Storm Abuja Court, Demand President’s Release

Members of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, in a display of solidarity, gathered at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of their president, Bello Bodejo.

Bodejo was taken into custody on January 23, following a raid at the Miyetti Allah’s office in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, over allegations related to the formation of a vigilante group.

Since his arrest, Bodejo has been detained by the Defence Intelligence Agency, sparking significant concern among members of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

In response, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), moved on February 5 to file an ex-parte motion seeking Bodejo’s continued remand pending the conclusion of ongoing investigations and his eventual arraignment.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, presiding over the matter in the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, initially granted an order for Bodejo’s remand for 15 days.

Upon the lapse of this period, the court further instructed the Federal Government to bring formal charges against Bodejo within seven days.

This directive came amid rising tensions and calls for due process and transparency in handling Bodejo’s case.

As the case proceeded, no charges were filed against Bodejo by the stipulated deadline, leading to increased advocacy for his release.

In a subsequent development, Bodejo’s legal representative submitted a motion advocating for his client’s unconditional release, emphasizing the legal and humanitarian grounds for such action.

This motion is set for hearing today, marking a critical juncture in the case that has drawn significant public and media attention.