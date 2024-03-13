Miyetti Allah’s Leader, Bodejo Detained For National Security, FG Tells Court

The Federal Government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has clarified why the arrest and continued detention of the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, remains imperative.

Arrested on January 23, following his involvement in unveiling a vigilante group, Bodejo’s apprehension took place at Miyetti Allah’s office located in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Naija News reports that his arrest by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) sparked a legal tussle, leading to a court application filed by Bodejo to enforce his fundamental right to freedom. However, the government strongly opposes this plea, citing concerns about national security.

At the hearing at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the federal government, through its lawyer from the Federal Ministry of Justice, Ms. Y.A. Imana, firmly requested the court reject Bodejo’s application for unconditional release.

Imana’s plea to the court emphasized the gravity of the issue, stating, “This is a matter that touches on national security.”

Bodejo’s legal representative, Mr. Mohammed Sheriff, countered with a bail application dated February 26, arguing for his client’s release pending an arraignment. Despite these efforts, Justice Inyang Ekwo, presiding over the case, has postponed the decision on the bail application to March 22, leaving Bodejo in custody until then.

Adding to the tension, the government has charged Bodejo with establishing an ethnic militia group named Kungiya Zaman Lafiya without proper authorization.

This act, according to the one-count charge filed before the court, is considered prejudicial to national security and public safety, a severe offense under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.