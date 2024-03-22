FG Arraigns Miyetti Allah President, Bello Bodejo In Court

The federal government, on Friday, arraigned the president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, Bello Bodejo, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Miyetti Allah leader was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo on a three-count charge for allegedly establishing and supporting unlawfully an ethnic militia group – Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) filed a case against Bodejo, accusing him of violating the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

However, Bodejo pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Justice Ekwo thereafter ordered that the Miyetti Allah boss be further detained in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and adjourned the case till May 27 for the commencement of trial.

It would be recalled that security operatives arrested Bodejo around 3pm on Tuesday, January 23, at the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

His arrest is said to be connected with the recent creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State.

Folowing agitation for his release on bail, the federal government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, clarified why the arrest and continued detention of the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, remains imperative.

The federal government, through its lawyer from the Federal Ministry of Justice, Ms. Y.A. Imana, firmly requested the court reject Bodejo’s application for unconditional release.

Imana’s plea to the court emphasized the gravity of the issue, stating, “This is a matter that touches on national security.”