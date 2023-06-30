Breaking: NUC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed Hands Over After Voluntary Resignation (Photo)

Professor Abubakar Rasheed has handed over to another official following his voluntary resignation as the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Naija News reports Rasheed on Friday, handed over voluntarily to Deputy Executive Secretary Administration of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, who takes over as Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC pending appointment of a substantive Executive Secretary.

Naija News recalls in a surprising move on Monday, June 26, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Abdulrasheed announced his resignation from the Commission.

Abdulrasheed personally announced his departure on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters during the approval ceremony of a provisional license for Kogi State University, Kabba, in Kogi State.

Abdulrasheed referred to the newly approved university as his “last baby in the Commission.

He leaves behind a seven-year tenure during which he granted approvals to a plethora of universities throughout the country.

Abdulrasheed, however, did not offer any specific reasons for his resignation.

He disclosed that he was heading back to the classroom where he came from.