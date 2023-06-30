APC Governors, Ooni Of Ife, Others To Host Tinubu July 22

Governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) in South West, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other prominent leaders are set to host President Bola Tinubu to a homecoming on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The Chairman of the Southwest Presidential Post-inauguration Ceremony, Professor Kayode Familoni, stated this on Thursday in a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

Speaking, Familoni said the celebration, which would take place at the Ojaja Resort in Ile-Ife, Osun, will be attended by other stakeholders, political bodies, and religious bodies.

He disclosed that Governors Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) are expected to preside over the event alongside other APC leaders across the country.

Familoni stated that the event was significant to the unity and progress of the country, adding that the people of the South West were determined to support the administration for success.

The Professor stated that the celebration would be the first gathering of Yoruba sons and daughters from the diaspora and within Nigeria to celebrate a President from their race.

He said: “We had a previous president who did not have a solid home in the past, but for the first time, we have a president that is genuinely loved and supported; hence the uniqueness of the inauguration deserves a special event. We are planning an honorary degree for the president in one of the universities and as well a book launch in his honour

“Yoruba people are ready to support him regardless of political affiliation. The leaders are committed to his success, and you can see what he achieved in one month, what some people can’t do in eight years.

“This coming celebration of our President is perhaps the first time that Yoruba sons and daughters from the Diaspora and within the country will have a structured and formal social gathering for a true Yoruba Sons as the President of this Republic.

“Two governors from the Southwest region will be the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of this unique occasion.”

Familoni maintained that since he assumed office a month ago, the president has demonstrated genuine intention for the country’s development with his policies and programs.