Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins AC Milan, Pablo Mari Joins AC Monza

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a four-year contract with Italian Serie A giants AC Milan on Friday, June 30.

The two clubs chose not to reveal how much the move was worth in total. However, it was gathered that Milan would pay Chelsea around £15 million for the services of the English midfielder including add-ons.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is currently 27-year-old played at Stamford Bridge for the entirety of his playing career but has recently struggled to grab a regular spot in the squad.

Loftus-Cheek has seven goals in 155 club appearances, two Premier League titles, the Europa League, and the Uefa Super Cup.

The 10-cap England midfielder has also played in games on loan for Crystal Palace and Fulham.

As Chelsea strives to balance their books after incurring considerable expenses the previous campaign, Loftus-Cheek is just one of many players that have to leave the West London club this summer.

Recall that Chelsea have sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City this past week. Mason Mount is also on his way to Manchester United as well.

Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have already moved to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli, while N’Golo Kante has inked a contract with another Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

Tiemoue Bakayoko who spent the previous season on loan at AC Milan, also left Chelsea as a free agent.

Pablo Mari leaves Arsenal For AC Monza

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has agreed to a long-term deal with AC Monza in Italy.

The 29-year-old joined Arsenal initially on loan from Flamengo, making 22 appearances and scoring one goal before joining permanently.

The Spaniard spent the entire previous season on loan with AC Monza, a newly promoted team, and led them to an 11th-place Serie A finish.

He was on loan with Monza when he was stabbed in a supermarket last year.

In October 2022, as Mari recovered from the attack that claimed one life, Arsenal’s players raised a shirt with his name on it before their 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

In a statement on the Arsenal website, the Premier League club said: “Pablo showed tremendous strength and courage last year to recover from an attack which injured him in Milan in October 2022.

“We’re all so happy that Pablo is now back to full fitness.

“We thank Pablo for his contribution to the club and wish him and his family the best of health and happiness in their new chapter.”