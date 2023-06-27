Manchester City Confirm Signing Of Mateo Kovacic From Chelsea

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25 million plus add-ons.

City signed Kovacic as their first summer addition after winning the treble – the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup the previous season.

In his first interview after signing his four-year deal with Manchester City earlier today, June 27, Mateo Kovacic told the club’s official website that he is eager to work with the club’s head coach Pep Guardiola.

“This is a brilliant move for me,” said Kovacic.

He added, “Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

“To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep’s management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.

“My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies.”

While Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain, said, “It was a very simple decision to bring him to City because he has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder.

“He is someone we have monitored for a very long time and always we were impressed whenever we watched him.”

In August 2018, Mateo Kovacic transferred from Real Madrid to Chelsea after agreeing on a five-year deal.

He participated in 37 games for The Blues last season as they battled to finish 12th in the Premier League.

Kovacic has played every minute of Croatia’s 95 appearances at the international level, helping them finish third at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.