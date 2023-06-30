‘Men That Cannot Control Their ‘Stick’ Lack Self Control’ – Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Davido’s Cheating Scandal

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the cheating scandal rocking Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

This is following the outrage stirred on social media over the cheating allegations levelled against the singer by two abroad-based women, despite being married to his long time girlfriend, Chioma.

Taking to his Instagram page to speak on the development, the actress, on Friday, stated that men who have a reputation to protect must guide and stay away from persons that have nothing to lose.

She added that any man who allows the ‘stick’ between their legs to control them, lacks self control and must be prepared for the consequences that awaits them.

The post reads: “If you have a reputation to protect, please guide it, protect it, never get carried away, and associate yourself with a person who has got nothing to lose. It never ends well.. be wise.

“If there is not one person who is level-headed in your circle and can check you when need be, please ajust your circle….. be humble. Hidden secret of a womans heart: No woman wants to truly share a man, but some will allow it bcos of culture, religion, financial benefits, or sexual pleasures……. but deep down in a woman’s heart, she secretly desires to own the man all to herself, Note: some will accept their faith, while some will rather destory everything if they can’t achieve their goals…… be aware..

“Woman disobeyed God, so who is man? that you’re not mindful of woman? Woman have caused wars between warriors, kings, and nations, so who are you .. be informed. Man, the stick, btw your legs are not as strong as the word “MAN” sounds, if you lack self-control, then know your stick will have no respect for emotions, ….. your heart can never be prepared for the mistakes that await you…… be cautious.

“you can never be wiser than the one who first ate the fruit of the forbidden tree of knowledge of good and evil….. be guided. When things happen to your fellow man, you’re not to mock nor judge, but learn from it so that you don’t find yourself in a similar situation or worse. be in control.”