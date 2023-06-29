Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh Back Davido Amid Cheating Scandal

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky have declared their love for singer, Davido amidst the cheating scandals hovering around him.

Recall, the singer was recently accused to have impregnated two women based abroad, Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay despite being married to his long time girlfriend, Chioma.

Reacting to the controversies surrounding the singer, Tonto Dikeh shared a photo of the singer and his newly married wife, Chioma, stating that he can do no wrong in her eyes.

“There are people who can do no wrong in your eyes… And you are one of them. Love and light My Gee,” she said in an Instagram post.

The male barbie, on the other hand, blamed the women who got pregnant for the singer, saying that when they, ‘the women’ were cool with Davido, they were quiet about it, until the relationship went sour.

Bobrisky stressed that regardless of everything going on, fans of Davido still love and cherish him.

He said: “Those girls coming out to tell us they are pregnant for Davido are all dumb asf!! When you were cool with him, none of us was there. Why do you think we care now, bringing this to the public? We his fans still love regardless.”