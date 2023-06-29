Davido Makes Cryptic Comment As Two Women Accuses Him Of Impregnating Them

Multi-award winning Afrobeat singer Davido has broken his silence on the allegation that he impregnated two abroad based women while being married to his longtime girlfriend cum wife, Chioma Rowland.

This is coming after Anita Brown came out with her claims of being in a relationship and pregnant with the singer’s child on Tuesday with purported evidence to back her claims.

According to Brown, Davido refused to acknowledge the pregnancy, prompting her to release multiple screenshots of supposed chats between her and Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, and Davido himself.

Brown, who stressed that she had no idea that the singer was married, shared supposed chats between herself and the ‘Assurance’ crooner, who seemingly appeared to not only affirm having unprotected sex with her but also urge her to take care of the pregnancy.

Brown also shared conversations between her and Clarks who promised to advise Davido on taking responsibility for the child upon its arrival.

While the other alleged side chic, Ivanna Bay, via her Instagram story, revealed how the singer tried forcing her to sign a confidentiality agreement.

According to Ivanna, Davido almost made her sign a confidentiality agreement without her knowledge and a lawyer.

The development has since sparked outrage on social media with some Nigerians condemning actions of the singer.

Reacting to the allegations, Davido shared the fifth track off his newly released 17-track project, “Timeless“, “UNAVAILABLE” on his Instagram story.

Recall, Davido tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, in January 2023. Their marriage came barely months after the loss of their son, Ifeanyi, who drowned in the family pool in their Banana Island home.