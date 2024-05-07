I Will Take It By Force – Disgraced Lawyer, Vera Anyim Reveals Plan To Meet Davido

A member of Dunamis International Gospel Center (DIGC), Anyim Vera who went viral recently after she was accused of giving false testimony has stated that she plans on meeting singer Davido and comedian Sabinus over her self-acclaimed celebrity status.

She stated this via a post on her Facebook page on Monday.

The lawyer insisted that she has decided to take her celebrity status seriously and her next move is to meet with Davido.

She urged netizens to share the post so that it would get to the DMW boss and the comedian.

Anyim subsequently promised to make everyone proud with her new found status.

She wrote, “My next movement is to go and meet with Davido.

“You see this Celebrity life I must take am by Force. After that, I will go and meet with Sabinus.

“Make una pray for the latest celebrity in town. I go make all of una proud. Please share to reach them”.

Police Arrest Dunamis ‘Celebrity’ Testifier, Anyim Vera

Meanwhile, report has indicated that Anyim has been arrested by the Police.

According to Daily Post, Vera was reportedly detained by the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday over a breach of etiquette.

Naija News recalls that Anyim became a sensation online when she mounted the pulpit of Dunamis to testify after successfully graduating with a “Bachelor of Law” degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday, April 13.

During her testimony, Pastor Enenche interrupted her, accusing the lady of lying.

The clergyman told her that she didn’t sound like a law graduate judging by her speech.

The incident ignited reactions on social media when it was discovered that the testimony was genuine.

Some called on Enenche to apologise for his actions, while others defended his stance.

The church apologised to Anyim, stating that the Senior Pastor’s actions were driven by a dedication to maintaining standards of excellence and integrity within the church community.