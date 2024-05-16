Nigerian Skit Maker, Sabinus, Wife Break Silence Over Alleged Domestic Violence In Marriage

Nigerian skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekiru, better known as Sabinus, and his wife, Ciana Chapman, have reacted to rumours of domestic violence in their marriage.

Naija News reports that an Instagram blog, Cutie Julls, had alleged that the skit maker was fond of beating his wife.

The accusation generated mixed reactions among fans of the skit maker.

Responding to the allegation, Ciana, in a post via her Instagram page, debunked claims of suffering domestic violence in her marriage.

Advertisement

She also warned the handler of the Instagram blog to keep her and her family’s name out of her mouth.

Sabinus’ wife also questioned how possible it would be for her husband, who is based in Nigeria, to be beating her in the UK.

She wrote: “@cutie_Julls, take my name and that of my family off your mouth and page. How can my husband be in Nigeria and be hitting me here in the UK?”

Advertisement

Oga Sabinus also corroborated his wife’s claims with a similar comment on social media.

He wrote: “How can I lay my hands on a woman that stays in the UK. Omo una really funny for this country o! She has been in the UK for two years now. Omo nawa o!”