Nigerians React As American Lady Accuses Davido Of Impregnating Her, Leaks Private Chats

The cyberspace went agog on Tuesday night with the news of Anita Brown, an Americian lady, accusing prominent Nigerian singer, Davido of impregnating her.

Naija News reports that Anita, in a trending video that surfaced social media on Tuesday, claimed that she did not know the singer was married to his long time girlfriend, Chioma Rowland.

Anita maintained that she was not interested in messing up Davido’s marriage, saying that the marriage was already messed up as the singer was always with her whenever he visited America despite being married.

She further stressed that they have been together since 2017, claiming that the singer wanted her to help him get back on his feet after losing his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Speaking in the viral video, Anita said: “Never in my life have i ever needed clout. I’ve been popular all of my life from preschool and on. I have never had to expose nobody famous, y’all never even heard my business in relation to any of those kind of categories because its unnecessary for me. But what is now necessary for me is to speak up for myself cause i wont let people throw dirt on my name, lie or play with my integrity or name.”

In another post, Anita continued saying, “I give a man, Life. I speak life into people. He wanted me to help get back on his feet. Uplifting him and allat. On some friendship, calm ish. So stop trying to make me into some evil clout chasing weirdo. YUCK! And clearly he said it, its been plenty of us that got pregnant since 2022. Until now. Apparently, they got rid of their babies.”

See screen shot below;

Below is how Nigerians are reacting;