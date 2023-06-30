Liverpool In Talks With RB Leipzig Over Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool football club are set to sign RB Leipzig star, Dominik Szoboszlai as the two clubs are currently locked in negotiations.

Dominik Szoboszlai, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder from Hungary, helped Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga and win the German Cup in the just concluded 2022-2023 season.

Liverpool’s move for the Hungarian midfielder was very unlikely a few days ago but the Premier League club is said to be very determined to land the midfielder this summer.

Szoboszlai’s release clause, worth more than £60 million, will expire today, June 30, which means that the negotiations between Liverpool and the German Bundesliga side must be sealed before the end of the day.

Dominik Szoboszlai played 31 games for Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, contributing eight assists and six goals.

In 91 appearances since his January 2021 departure from the Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg, he has scored 20 goals and provided 21 assists.

Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to be a part of Liverpool’s new midfield ahead of next season alongside Argentine Alexis Mac Allister, who left Brighton for the Myserside club for a transfer fee worth £35 million this summer.

The two new arrivals will replace James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who left the club at the end of last season.