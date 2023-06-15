Liverpool 2023-2024 Premier League Fixtures In Full

Liverpool 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures have been released and this time around, coach Jurgen Klopp must prove to the club’s board that he still has all it takes to lead the club.

Recall that at the end of the 2022-2023 season, coach Jurgen Klopp failed to win any title for Liverpool. The season ended so badly that they didn’t even finish in the top four.

The performance of Liverpool was so bad that most football enthusiasts thought the Merseyside club would sack the German tactician but they decided to have faith in him despite the abysmal campaign.

But Klopp might not be so lucky in the 2023-2024 season if he fails to make Liverpool as competitive as expected. Interestingly for them, they will resume the new campaign at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea side that also struggled last season.

The encounter which is scheduled to take place on 13 August, 2023 might not tell much about how the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign might end for both Chelsea and Liverpool due to the ongoing rebuilding of the clubs’ squad.

Below are the complete Liverpool 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures

13/08/2023 – 16:30 – Chelsea (a)

19/08/2023 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

26/08/2023 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (a)

02/09/2023 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (h)

16/09/2023 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton (a)

23/09/2023 – 15:00 – West Ham United (h)

30/09/2023 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (a)

07/10/2023 – 15:00 – Brighton (a)

21/10/2023 – 15:00 – Everton (h)

28/10/2023 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (h)

04/11/2023 – 15:00 – Luton Town (a)

11/11/2023 – 15:00 – Brentford (h)

25/11/2023 – 15:00 – Manchester City (a)

02/12/2023 – 15:00 – Fulham (h)

05/12/2023 – 19:45 – Sheffield United (a)

09/12/2023 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (a)

16/12/2023 – 15:00 – Manchester United (h)

23/12/2023 – 15:00 – Arsenal (h)

26/12/2023 – 15:00 – Burnley (a)

30/12/2023 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (h)

13/01/2024 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

31/01/2024 – 20:00 – Chelsea (h)

03/02/2024 – 15:00 – Arsenal (a)

10/02/2024 – 15:00 – Burnley (h)

17/02/2024 – 15:00 – Brentford (a)

24/02/2024 – 15:00 – Luton Town (h)

02/03/2024 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (a)

09/03/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester City (h)

16/03/2024 – 15:00 – Everton (a)

30/03/2024 – 15:00 – Brighton (h)

03/04/2024 – 20:00 – Sheffield United (h)

06/04/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester United (a)

13/04/2024 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (h)

20/04/2024 – 15:00 – Fulham (a)

27/04/2024 – 15:00 – West Ham United (a)

04/05/2024 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (h)

11/05/2024 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (a)

19/05/2024 – 16:00 – Wolverhampton (h)