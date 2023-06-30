Chioma Isn’t Davido First Wife – Anita Brown Makes Shocking Revelation

US-based model Anita Brown, who is allegedly pregnant with singer Davido’s child, has alleged that longtime girlfriend cum wife, Chioma Rowland is not the singer’s first wife.

Naija News report that Chioma who have been absent from the public eye for nearly eight months since her son’s death, (Ifeanyi Adeleke) was subjected to mockery on social media following the numerous cheating scandal levelled against her husband, Davido.

Anita, who has continued to accuse and curse out the singer, in an Instagram live session on Friday, alleged that Chioma is not Davido’s first wife, but that Amanda, mother of his second child Hailey, is actually his first wife.

She also made the assertion while responding to a fan.

The fan had written, “Bebe so fine. If they attack you let them know Chioma was also a side chick promoted to second wife, tell them Amanda, Hailey’s mum is David’s first wife.”

Confirming it, Brown wrote: “They don’t hear u tho.”

Also in the comment section of her live Instagram video, Brown wrote: “That’s not the first wife but let me shut up.”