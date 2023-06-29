Transfer Updates: Kane, Rice, Caicedo, Mount, Azpilicueta, And Others

Bayern Munich are prepared to make a transfer offer of £80 million to try to acquire striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham after their first approach of £60.2 million for the England captain was rejected, the Sun claimed.

Declan Rice, a 24-year-old England midfielder, has been permitted to have a physical at Arsenal while the team is in the middle of a £105 million contract negotiation with West Ham, according to Talksport.

The three players that West Ham manager David Moyes is interested in are Harry Maguire, a 28-year-old defender for Manchester United, Denis Zakaria, a 26-year-old midfielder for Juventus, and Amadou Onana, a 21-year-old midfielder for Everton, according to the Mirror.

Man United is preparing to formally approach Brighton regarding 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo after initiating contact earlier this week, Sky Sports claimed.

The Red Devils will also meet with Chelsea this week to break the deadlock over a transfer deal for 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount, the Telegraph reported.

As he enters the final year of his contract at Villareal, Aston Villa is presently in the lead in the fight to sign the 26-year-old Spanish defender, the Express claimed.

Gabri Veiga, a 21-year-old Spanish midfielder with a 40 million euro (£34.5 million) release clause, has been linked to Manchester City as a prospective suitor. The player from Celta Vigo is also being monitored by Liverpool and Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Dominik Szoboszlai, a 22-year-old midfielder from Hungary who plays for RB Leipzig and has a release clause of £60,000,000 (€70,000,000), has met with Liverpool officials, according to Sports.

Conor Coady, 30, an English defender, is now a Wolves player after Leicester accepted an offer of £7.5 million plus £1 million in add-ons, Echo and Star claimed.

Burnley has proposed Anderlecht’s Noah Sadiki, an 18-year-old Belgian defender, according to Romano Fabrizio.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, a 22-year-old winger for England, is available from Chelsea for £15 million, and Nottingham Forest are reportedly intrigued, Nottingham Post claimed.

Cesar Azpilicueta, the 33-year-old captain of the Blues, is available for bids, and manager Mauricio Pochettino is willing to allow him to leave as a free agent if Inter Milan shows interest, The Sun reported.

18-year-old Santos “wunderkind” Angelo, who has played for Brazil at the Under-20 level, is about to finalize a 15 million euro transfer to Chelsea after Barcelona dropped their interest, GOAL claimed.