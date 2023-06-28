PHOTOS: Man Killed By Angry Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy Buried Amidst Tears

A Sokoto-based man, Malam Usman Buda, who was brutally killed by a mob in Sokoto State over alleged blasphemy, has been laid to rest.

The butcher was buried on Tuesday, June 27, after a funeral prayer held at Sheikh Musa Ayuba Luwa Mosque in Mabera, Sokoto South Local Government Area of the state.

Usman was reportedly attacked by an irate mob on Sunday, June 25, at an abattoir, after he was accused of making blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad.

Some of Butcher’s closest business partners in the market who attempted to rescue him were also injured by the extremists and are now receiving medical treatment.

Boko Haram Beheads 15 People In Fresh Attack In Borno

Barely two weeks ago, about fifteen people were reportedly beheaded by some suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the insurgents attacked two communities in the Jere Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night and carried out their heinous acts till Friday morning.

It was gathered that the terrorists invaded Kofa village at midnight and started shooting sporadically for about an hour into the early hours of Friday.

Daily Trust quoted a source saying that the terrorists also attacked Molai Kura and Molai Gana, where they slaughtered some people.