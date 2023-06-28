Again Boko Haram Kills Seven People In Borno Community

Some terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members reportedly killed no fewer than seven persons in an attack in Borno State on Monday.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday revealed that the assailants carried out the attack in the Damboa Local Government Area of the state around 11:30 am on Monday.

According to reports, one other person sustained injuries in the incident that happened at the Bulajimbam area. One security source said the outlawed group ambushed the farmers on their way to the farm.

“We got the report late yesterday (Monday), it is sad. Seven people lost their lives and you see it is difficult for us to tell these people not to go farm. We are working hard to ensure they are protected,” Daily Trust quoted a security source saying.

“As we speak this morning, the relatives of victims have already gone to recover their remains. One of the injured is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The funeral prayers will be held later in the day,” a member of the JTF told reporters.

Barely two weeks ago, about fifteen people were reportedly beheaded by some suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the insurgents attacked two communities in the Jere Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night and carried out their heinous acts till Friday morning.

It was gathered that the terrorists invaded Kofa village at midnight and started shooting sporadically for about an hour into the early hours of Friday.

Daily Trust quoted a source saying that the terrorists also attacked Molai Kura and Molai Gana, where they slaughtered some people.

Many residents reportedly fled their homes to take cover in the nearby bush.

Confirming the incident, a top member of a vigilante group, Bukar Ali Musty, told journalists that the farmers were attacked while working on their farmland near Molai in the Jere local government area of the state.

“At least 15 bodies were evacuated this morning; the attacks took place yesterday (Thursday).

“Seven farmers were beheaded while working on their farmland, and the attackers also slit the throats of eight other harmless civilians in their homes,” Musty said.

Another civilian JTF who reportedly took part in the evacuation team raised concerns over the attacks, saying all stakeholders must wake up to ensure it doesn’t continue.

“It was a sad development considering the progress that we have made in the months without any attacks on communities.

“I was there this morning. I can’t imagine seeing my fellow human being slaughtered like a ram. All those bodies that we recovered were found in the pool of blood and I think we all need to rise to tame this enemy of peace,” the source reportedly said.