Boko Haram Beheads 15 People In Fresh Attack In Borno

No fewer than fifteen people were reportedly beheaded in a recent attack in Borno State by some suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the insurgents attacked two communities in the Jere Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night and carried out their heinous acts till Friday morning.

It was gathered that the terrorists invaded Kofa village at midnight and started shooting sporadically for about an hour into the early hours of Friday.

Daily Trust quoted a source saying that the terrorists also attacked Molai Kura and Molai Gana, where they slaughtered some people.

Many residents reportedly fled their homes to take cover in the nearby bush.

Confirming the incident, a top member of a vigilante group, Bukar Ali Musty, told journalists that the farmers were attacked while working on their farmland near Molai in the Jere local government area of the state.

“At least 15 bodies were evacuated this morning; the attacks took place yesterday (Thursday).

“Seven farmers were beheaded while working on their farmland, and the attackers also slit the throats of eight other harmless civilians in their homes,” Musty said.

Another civilian JTF who reportedly took part in the evacuation team raised concerns over the attacks, saying all stakeholders must wake up to ensure it doesn’t continue.

“It was a sad development considering the progress that we have made in the months without any attacks on communities.

“I was there this morning. I can’t imagine seeing my fellow human being slaughtered like a ram. All those bodies that we recovered were found in the pool of blood and I think we all need to rise to tame this enemy of peace,” the source reportedly said.