Kalidou Koulibaly Advises Osimhen Amidst Series Of Transfer Interests

Former Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, has urged the club’s current talisman Victor Osimhen to make his own decisions amidst transfer interests from different elite clubs across the world.

Victor Osimhen is currently one of the hottest strikers in the world and one of the hottest players in this summer transfer window.

After finishing the 2022-2023 season as the Italian Serie A highest goalscorer, best striker of the season award, and helping Napoli to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years, Victor Osimhen became a transfer topic across Europe.

European giants like Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Paris Saint Germain have shown interest in the 24-year-old Nigeria international.

Amidst that, Napoli are not willing to sell Osimhen but they have placed a €150 million price tag on him out of pressure from all walks of life.

In reaction to the transfer saga Victor Osimhen has found himself in this summer, Kalidou Koulibaly who left Napoli last summer for Chelsea for a transfer fee worth €30 million, urged Osimhen to be his own man.

“We speak once in a while and if he needs, he’ll call me,” Koulibaly said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“Victor is an important player, among the best in the world. Gennaro Gattuso helped him, Luciano Spalletti was a turning point for him and now he needs nobody. He must feel free to choose without listening to anyone else. That’s the only way not to have regrets.

“Napoli are favorites because they won the Serie A title by a big margin, but everyone will be waiting for them and everyone will make new signings. Serie A is improving and the three European finalists showed it. It takes time when you change coach, but Rudi Garcia knows the Italian league well. It’s a great challenge for him and he can do great things even if it all depends on the market.”

After just a season at Chelsea, Kalidou Koulibaly has moved to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal where he is expected to prove to the Premier League club that he is not a finished defender.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport in Naples, Italy, Kalidou Koulibaly said he had to leave Chelsea for another club because he wanted to play more often. He added that Chelsea was not patient with him.

“I had no guarantees to get regular playing time at Chelsea, I was always professional but I don’t like to sit on the bench doing nothing,” the Senegal international said.

“I prefer a place where I am wanted and at the center of the project and can be an example for young players.

“The Premier League is fantastic and there are great players. They expected the Koulibaly of Napoli, but I think my season was not so bad. I needed time and in one year I couldn’t prove what I wanted because of the coach’s and club’s choices.”

Kalidou Koulibaly added, “I am happy with what I learned about my limits, my family, and my kids.

“My time had come and I had to make a decision. My teammates sent me so many messages, they are all sorry, but I have to prepare for the AFCON. It’s the most important thing for me, Senegal wants to win again, but it won’t be easy.”