Koulibaly Believes Lampard Can Lift Chelsea Out Of “Difficult Situation”

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has acknowledged that the West London club is in a “difficult situation” and the club’s caretaker coach Frank Lampard can lift them out of it.

Chelsea have been having a very bad season including Koulibaly who has made a couple of mistakes that led to goals this season.

The Blues’ bad form has pushed them down to the 11th spot on the league table, 12 points away from the relegation zone with 8 games left to play.

This terrible form persisted even though the club’s new owner, Todd Boehly invested around £600 million in acquiring new players within a year.

Graham Potter, who had managed the club for more than seven months, was sacked and replaced by the club’s all-time highest goalscorer, Frank Lampard who coached the club between 2019 and 2021.

In his first game, Lampard lost to relegation-threatened Wolves and his second game is against reigning European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Chelsea must knock out Madrid and win the Champions League title this season because that is their surest path to return to Europe next season.

Ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals clash with Real Madrid, Koulibaly told BBC Sport that Lampard had promised to support the players until the end.

“We know he is a legend here and he has already trained half of the team”, the 31-year-old Senegal international said.

“The situation is like this for the moment, but in training, he has been saying he will support us until the end and help us to be out of this situation.

“We know it is a difficult situation for everybody, including the club, manager, and supporters, but we will give everything to get out of this and make them happy.

“Our first objective is to win the games and make our supporters happy.”