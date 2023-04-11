Ancelotti Is Sad Over Chelsea’s Condition Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti said he is saddened by the state of Chelsea, a club he coached for two years and won a Premier League title for in the 2009-2010 season.

Ancelotti will host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, April 12 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage. The match will kick off at 20:00 (8 PM).

Last season, Ancelotti led Real Madrid to knock out Chelsea at this stage of the competition and went on to beat Liverpool in the final to win the title in 2022.

This season, Real Madrid is expected to beat struggling Chelsea home and away to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League once again.

Recall that Chelsea has recorded just a win in their last five games despite over £600 million investment in new players within a year.

Things have become so bad for the club that they are currently sitting in the 11th spot on the league table with 39 points in 30 games, 12 points away from the relegation zone.

Due to their poor run of games, the club’s new owners led by Todd Boehly sacked Graham Potter and brought back the club’s former player and coach, Frank Lampard as a caretaker coach.

Unfortunately, Lampard lost his first match against struggling Wolves less than four days before Chelsea meet with Real Madrid.

“I am sad, yes,” Ancelotti said on Tuesday during the clash’s pre-match press conference.

“I have a fantastic memory of this club, of the people that are still working there.

“I’m a supporter of Chelsea, of course, because I spent two nice years there.”

On whether he could return to Chelsea as the club’s manager, Ancelotti added, “Be back? No, I hope that Lampard can do a fantastic job with them”.

While on the gap in experience between him and Lampard ahead of Wednesday’s clash, the Italian coach said, “He has 20 years less experience, but that will not change what will happen in the game.

“He was a fantastic player, extraordinary, he knows very well what can happen in these games but experience, in these matches, I don’t think counts for much.

“He arrived at the club a week ago, with a lot of players that he already knew, I think he’ll do well in the time that he’s at Chelsea.”