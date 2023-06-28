Finidi George Reveals Enyimba’s Need Ahead Of Next Season CCL

The head coach of Enyimba, Finidi George, has emphasized the necessity for squad depth as the two-time CAF Champions League winners return to the continental competition in a few months.

Finidi led Enyimba to their eighth Nigeria Professional Football League title when the team finished the Super 6 playoffs in Lagos with a goal differential superior to Remo Stars and Rivers United.

After a challenging season in which the club succeeded in winning the NPFL and returning to the Champions League, coach Finidi George has started to plan for next season.

The manager acknowledged that a team with a strong depth was required for Enyimba to make a meaningful impact in the continent in the coming season.

“It’s a big thing for us to return to continental football, that’s where we belong,” Finidi told Elegbete TV.

“We won’t relent, we will continue to work hard to make an impact next season in the CAF Champions League.”

He added, “The CAF Champions League will be a difficult one no doubt, it is good to see us back there. We have a good team, but we still have to beef up the team, we must have depth in our team, and we would definitely bring in players where we think we lack and the process is ongoing to see those who will come in and those who will also leave.”