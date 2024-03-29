Sunday Oliseh Says He Didn’t Apply For Eagles Job, Advocates For Local Coach

Advertisement

Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh has revealed that he didn’t apply for the Super Eagles job contrary to viral reports.

Sunday Oliseh also said that he is available to coach the Super Eagles if the football authorities in Nigeria, the NFF, seek for his services.

“I did not apply for the Eagles job, reports that stated so are false,” Oliseh told the Punch.

“I only stated that if Nigeria needed my help as a coach I would be willing to help if the conditions are right. I’m open to helping Nigeria but I did not apply for the job.”

Advertisement

Recall that the national team has been without a permanent coach since the contract between the NFF and coach Jose Peseiro expired on February 29.

Coach Finidi George is currently the interim coach of the Super Eagles. He led the team to a 2-1 victory over Ghana on March 22 and a 2-0 defeat to Mali on March 26.

Despite the defeat to Mali, George is seen as the frontrunner for the Super Eagles coaching job, and Emmanuel Amuneke led Nigeria to win the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Advertisement

In his submission on NFF’s quest to get a new head coach for the Super Eagles, Sunday Oliseh stressed that the current setup of the national team requires an indigenous coach with a big personality.

“Everyone knows I’m an advocate of an indigenous coach to lead the Eagles, those two (Amuneke and Finidi) are good for the job,” the former Super Eagles coach said.

“Anybody who really understands football will know that the Eagles don’t need a foreign coach, but the indigenous coach must have a great personality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m against the foreign coach for our national team. It was a local coach that won the AFCON for Ivory Coast and the previous one for Senegal.”