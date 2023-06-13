Finidi George Eyes CAF Champions League After Winning NPFL

The head coach of Enyimba Football Club, Finidi George, is thrilled that his team won the Nigeria Professional Football League in the 2022–2023 season.

Days after conquering Nigerian club football, Finidi George has already started looking forward to a successful CAF Champions League campaign in the following season.

Recall that Enyimba held Rivers United to a 1-1 draw in the Super Six Playoffs championship game on Sunday to win N100 million in prize money, the highest sum of money ever given to a league champion.

They also won a CAF Champions League ticket which means Finidi George and his boys stand a chance of winning the third continental title for the club next season.

During the Super 6 Play-Offs, Finidi and his boys played five games without losing. They ended up winning the playoffs and the league with nine points.

The 52-year-old ex-Nigeria international claimed that the two-time African champions had earned their victory during his post-game conference.

He applauded the management of Enyimba for believing in him and allowing him to continue with the club after a very difficult first season at the club.

“I am very happy. I think we deserve to win it, we played good football and I must give kudos to the boys for their efforts throughout the season and the Super Six,” Finidi said.

“The management believed in me, even if last season was not a successful one for us, but we played some good football and the management decided to let me have another season and that is the result we are seeing.”

Finidi George and his boys will not dwell so much on the fact that they are now the champions of the NPFL. The Nigerian tactician who has expressed how excited it feels to return Enyimba to the continent, said he and his team would continue to work hard ahead of next season.

“It’s a big thing for us to return to the continental football, that’s where we belong,” he said.

“We won’t relent, we will continue to work hard to make an impact next season in the CAF Champions League.”