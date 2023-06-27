Victor Osimhen Reacts After Winning Best African Player Award

Nigerian football star, Victor Osimhen has appreciated the organizers of the 2023 Ghana Football Awards after he was named Best African Player of the Year last weekend.

Organizers of the football award which is in its 5th edition, announced Victor Osimhen as the winner of the Best African Player of the Year at the award ceremony which was held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Sunday, 25th June 2022.

The Nigeria international was nominated in that category alongside Manchester City and Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, and Liverpool and Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah.

Despite the A-list football stars that Osimhen had to battle with, the Nigeria international was voted the winner of the award thanks to his productive 2022-2023 season at Napoli.

Recall that the 24-year-old Nigerian striker scored 31 goals across all competitions last season to help Napoli win the Serie A title for the first time in more than three decades.

The striker shattered George Weah’s long-standing record for the most goals scored by an African player in Serie A history with his 26 league goals. He won the best striker award thanks to an exceptional season.

He also won the league’s golden boot, and he stands a decent chance of taking home the best player of the Year award at the 2023 CAF Awards.

After he was named the winner of the Best African Player award at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards, Victor Osimhen expressed his gratitude to those who voted for him in an online video and promised to continue to make Africa proud.

In the video which was posted on the official Ghana Football Awards Twitter account, Osimhen said, “It is a great privilege for me to win this award, it’s a great honor. Thank you to those who voted for me and for the support. Major thanks to the organizers of the Ghana Football Awards for their love and support also, I appreciate you all for this recognition.

“I will keep making Africa proud, thank you all and God bless you.”