Trouble As Nigeria Police Inspector Attempts To Kill Colleague

The Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a serving Inspector for allegedly attempting to kill his colleague on duty.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the arrested officer had wanted to murder his colleague and cart away his rifle before other personnel at the location took note and rescued the victim.

In a statement made available to journalists, the spokesman of the Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, explained that the command’s attention was drawn to a viral video on the social media space where the erring officer was accused of being a serial police killer.

“A distress situation on June 16, 2023, at about 1930 hours occurred at the Police Mobile Force base of 62 Squadron Kafanchan, Kaduna, where a certain Inspector Moses Paul attempted to kill his duty partner, Inspector Simnawa Paul,” Jalige noted in the statement.

He explained that the incident happened while the two were on duty at the base and that Inspector Moses Paul attempted to strangle his unsuspecting colleague using a rope on his neck.

According to Jalige, the victim was rescued by two other police officers, whose attention was drawn by the cries of their colleague.

The state police command also said it burst a rail line vandalisation operation, impounded the conveyance truck and recovered exhibits in recent operation.