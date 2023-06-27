Super Eagles’ Akinkunmi Amoo Bags Prison Sentence For Sexual Assault

Nigerian football star, Akinkunmi Amoo has received a one-year prison sentence for allegedly sexually assaulting three women in Denmark.

The ordeal of Akinkunmi Amoo started in September 2022 when he was reportedly arrested in Denmark for sexual assault. He was then released on bail in October.

Afterward, Amoo was charged to court and faced trial at the Copenhagen District Court on three counts of charges which are: rape in a sexual relationship other than intercourse, attempted rape, and violations of two other women.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, the 2019 U-17 World Cup star was found guilty of all the charges and a dissenting magistrate sentenced him to one year of imprisonment.

Aside from that, Akinkunmi Amoo is reportedly not permitted to enter Denmark for at least six-year.

The 21-year-old right-winger is said to be ready to appeal the judgment but the date when the appeal will commence has not been made public yet.

Recall that Amoo was an unused substitute in the Super Eagles’ second-leg World Cup playoff match against Ghana in March 2022. Since then, he has not been so fortunate for a call-up.

Amidst his sliding football career, Akinkunmi Amoo who was among the best players at the 2019 U-17 World Cup has been battling with a ruptured knee ligament. He is however expected to return to training on June 29, 2023.

The Nigerian star joined FC Copenhagen in Denmark from Hammarby in Sweden for a transfer fee worth €4.30 million on January 31, 2022. Since then, he has managed to make just one appearance for the club’s senior team.

Amoo’s contract with the Danish club will expire on December 31, 2026.