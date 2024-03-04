Akinkunmi Amoo Loses His Job With Omonia Nicosia In Cyprus

Former Golden Eaglets winger, Akinkunmi Amoo, has officially lost his contract with Cypriot First Division club, Omonia Nicosia.

Akinkunmi Amoo started his football career in a Nigerian grassroots club, Sido’s FC, before he moved to Swedish club, Hammarby, on June 8, 2020, for a transfer fee worth €200,000.

He made this move after showcasing himself in the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Tanzania.

After one and a half seasons, he moved to FC Copenhagen in Norway for a transfer fee worth €4.30 million.

Akinkunmi Amoo had a rough time in Norway due to injuries and other off-field controversies, which made it impossible for him to establish himself at the club.

Some of the controversies he faced while in Norway include allegedly sexually assaulting a lady and getting injured too often.

Due to the off-field controversies and his fitness issues, the 21-year-old Nigerian forward left the club for Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus on September 13, 2023.

He signed a three-year contract with the Cypriot First Division champions, which was supposed to keep him at the club until June 30, 2026.

Since his arrival at the club, the former Nigeria youth international played only 6 times in all competitions without scoring a goal nor providing an assist despite playing as a forward.

On March 2, 2024, Akinkunmi Amoo and Omonia Nicosia mutually ended their relationship, which means that the Nigeria international is currently without a club.