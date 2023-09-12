Akinkunmi Amoo To Leave Denmark For Cyprus Club

Nigerian forward, Akinkunmi Amoo is on the verge of completing a move from Danish club, Copenhagen to Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

The two clubs, Omonia Nicosia and Copenhagen have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Akinkunmi Amoo.

Even though the 21-year-old joined the Danish club on January 31, 2022, the club agreed to sell him to the club in Cyprus on a long-term deal.

Amoo has not played any football action for over a year. The last time the Nigeria international played for Copenhagen was in August 2022 against Lyngby.

After the game which ended 3-0 in favour of Copenhagen, the youngster suffered a torn knee ligament during a training session. The injury sidelined him for nine months.

Due to the multiple injury cases that have reduced his chances of seeing action, the Super Eagles invitee’s time with the club hasn’t been pleasurable.

Since Akinkunmi Amoo joined the club from Hammarby, the youngster has played for the Danish powerhouses on four occasions and has scored once (a goal against Nordsjaelland in March 2022).

Amoo gained notoriety in June for an alleged sexual assault case and showed up in court in Copenhagen to defend himself against criminal accusations made against him by the Danish police in April, July, and August of 2022.