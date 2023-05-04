Ex-Golden Eaglets’ Akinkunmi Amoo Faces Sexual Assault Charges

Former Golden Eaglets football player Akinkunmi Amoo will appear in court in Denmark on June 23 to respond to accusations of sexual assault and two other unspecified crimes.

Akinkunmi Amoo is reportedly in Nigeria currently after his Belgian team FC Copenhagen permitted him to return to his home country to see his family and also to undertake medical attention.

The 20-year-old skillful footballer is currently battling to fully recover from a recurring knee injury and is reportedly training with Flying Eagles in Abuja to regain fitness before his expected return to Belgium.

Recall that Amoo was an unused substitute in the Super Eagles’ second-leg World Cup playoff match against Ghana in March 2022. Since then, he has not come so close to playing for the Super Eagles.

Amidst his sliding football career, Akinkunmi Amoo who was among the best players at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup is expected to appear in court in Denmark over a month from now.

According to a tweet from a Nigerian renowned journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, the 20-year-old right-winger was arrested on September 10, 2022, and released on bail in October for an alleged sexual assault.

“I understand that @FCKobenhavn striker Akinkunmi Amoo is due to appear in a district court in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 23rd, to respond to charges of alleged sexual assault and two other unspecified counts,” Osasu tweeted.

“Amoo is currently in Nigeria. Amoo was initially arrested on September 10th, 2022, and was released on bail on October 7th of the same year.

“The criminal charges against Amoo were laid by Danish authorities in April, July, and August 2022.”