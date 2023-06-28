Akinkunmi Amoo Gives Update On Injury After Prison Sentence For Sexual Assualt

Embattled Nigerian footballer, Akinkunmi Amoo, said he is looking forward to returning to football after months of being sidelined due to fitness issues.

Akinkunmi Amoo has been out of football since September 2022 after sustaining an injury during a training session. He is expected to return to training on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Ahead of his stipulated period for his return to training, the former Golden Eaglets footballer said he met with his club’s medical team on Tuesday, June 27, to access his condition and he received favorable feedback.

“I met with the medical team of Copenhagen this morning (Tuesday) to assess my leg with a possible return date from the injury I suffered last year. The medical team gave positive feedback. I want to appreciate my friends and family for their wishes and support during my recovery period,” Amoo posted on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

This update is coming days after reports went viral that the 21-year-old Nigerian footballer has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting three different women in Denmark.

Akinkunmi Amoo was accused of the sexual related offenses in April, July, and August of 2022 and was found guilty of all three count charges against him on Friday, June 23 according to Nigerian veteran journalist Osasu Obayiuwana and Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

However, the footballer’s brother, Sunday Amoo claimed that the football star has not been jailed and he has appealed the judgement.

“He was not sent to jail, no house arrest or travel ban. He is in his home in Denmark. The case is ongoing in court”, he said.

“The judgment was delivered last week Friday, and his lawyer has appealed. He can’t make an official statement because of the name ban in the Danish press. Unfortunately, this case is blackmail, and we will continue to fight for justice. Akin was not sent to jail.”