Ogun State Amotekun Commander Is Dead 

The Ogun State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, David Akinremi, is dead.

Naija News gathered that the late Amotekun commander died on Monday night after nurturing an undisclosed illness for some time now.

Confirming his death, the Commander of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, also known as So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, described Akinremi’s death as a rude shock.

Ganzallo in a statement issued from the office of the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander, Moruf Yusuf, said the death of CP Akinremi (retd.) is indeed a very big loss to Ogun State.

He said “Uncle Dave, as I used to call him, was a very open, blunt, wonderful, large-hearted, intelligent, strategic, adaptable, adept and adventurous person.

“He was a man of integrity, who had passion for the security job, with his love for Ogun State and Nigeria at large.”

Akinremi, a retired Commissioner of Police, was appointed in 2021 by Governor Dapo Abiodun as the pioneer Commander of the newly established Amotekun Corps.