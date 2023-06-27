Katsina Governor Makes New Appointments [Full List]

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has approved the appointments of ten Executive Directors for agencies in the state.

In a statement on Monday, the media aide to the governor, Ibrahim Mohammed said the appointments were made known by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

According to the statement, the appointments are with immediate effect.

The appointments are as follows:

1. Alh. Kabir Usman Amoga – Executive Director, Katsina State Environmental Protection Agency.

2. Hajia Binta Dangani – Executive Secretary Katsina State Emergency Management Agency.

3. Engr Tukur Tinglin – Managing Director, Katsina State Water Board.

4. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman Abukur – Executive Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.

5. Dr. Nuhu Bala Kankia – Executive Secretary, Katsina State Agency for Control of AIDS

6. Dr. Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi – Executive Director Katsina State History and Culture Bureau.

7. Prof. Kabir Ibrahim Matazu – Executive Director, Katsina State Science and Technical Board.

8. Dr. Aminu Salisu Tsauri – Executive Secretary, Katsina State Scholarship Board.

9. Alh. Kabir Magaji – Chairman, Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

10. Dr. Ibrahim Isyaka – Permanent Member, SUBEB 1.

11. Hon Rabiu Idris – Permanent Member, SUBEB 2.