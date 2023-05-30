'I Will Sack You If You Fail To Deliver' - Katsina Gov, Dikko Threatens Appointees

The newly sworn-in Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, has threatened to sack any member of his cabinet that fails in their assigned responsibilities.

Radda, who noted that the driving force of his administration would be service to the people, equity, and justice for all, assured the citizens that he will in the next four years, do whatever it takes to provide peace and prosperity for them all.

Naija News understands that Dikko stated this on Monday while delivering his inaugural speech shortly after he was sworn in to replace former Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

“The allure of government is too often detached from the grind of governance. I knew from the moment I decided to run for the office of Katsina Governor that upon victory, I would give my best and work my hardest to ensure that I deliver on the mandate which I was elected.

“As I unfold my administrative team over the coming days and weeks, I want to assure you that I did my best to find people with the same commitment and sincerity of purpose towards building a better future for the people of Katsina. However, I will not hesitate to change members of my administration who do not deliver their objectives because the people deserve nothing less from us as a government,” Radda said.

He also assured that his administration will deploy all available resources to end banditry and criminality across the state.

Radda sympathized with citizens affected by banditry and insecurity in the state, promising that his administration will do its best to rebuild their lives by focusing on their mental well-being.

This is as he also promised to provide special support to women and girls who have endured unimaginable pain as a result. However, to the recalcitrant bandits, Dikko challenged them to abandon their heinous crimes and reintegrate into society or face the full wrath of the law.

In the same vein, while urging youths in the state to shun drug abuse and other forms of criminality, Dikko said he would work with relevant law enforcement agencies to promote social order and overall security in the state.