Why PDP Must Not Allow APC To Nominate Minority Leader – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has disclosed the reason the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) to nominate the Senate Minority Leader.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Monday, Sani, who is a PDP stalwart, said allowing the APC to influence the choice of the next minority leader will be the death of the leading opposition party.

Sani said Nigerians are seeing more of the Labour Party (LP) doing the opposition because the PDP has mortgaged their responsibility of the main opposition to Peter Obi’s party.

He said, “The signs that are coming is that they (APC) want to have a Minority Leader that will be a stooge of the ruling party, then it is done, it will be the death of the opposition (PDP) in the National Assembly.

“Why you hear more of the Labour Party today doing the opposition, it is that PDP has mortgaged their responsibility of the main opposition to Labour Party.

“Nobody is saying you should go to the National Assembly and fight the executive, but we know fully well that the dignity of the National Assembly is centered in its independence. There will be no independence if APC gets everything.

“The Minority Leader in a parliamentary system is like the alternative government. But, if we have a Minority Leader that will play the role of the opposition, it will be better for the country.”