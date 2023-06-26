Probe Buhari, Ex-Govs, Ex-ministers, Service Chiefs, - Shehu Sani Tells Tinubu

A former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advised President Bola Tinubu to begin a full-scale probe into the administration of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Sani urged Tinubu to start the investigation with the immediate past President and move to his Ministers, Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and other aides.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain also asserted that the recently sacked Service Chiefs and former Governors who are waiting for political appointments should be thoroughly investigated.

Sani opined that if the probe is not extended to other aspects of the previous government, President Tinubu may be accused of being selective and biased.

He wrote, “The President should courageously allow a full-scale investigation of the plunder that occurred under the Buhari administration, beginning with Buhari, his ex-ministers, his service chiefs and the cabal wing of his Government.

“The President should not also shield former Governors who are now at liberty, even waiting for political appointments as entitled men.

“One or two persons in the cage can’t answer for the crime perpetrated by others in the last eight years.The current investigation can easily be stained as selective if the probe net is restricted.

“The simple question is; what about others who also contributed in ruining the economy? Or may be some of us are just too impatient because of lack of knowledge of what is ahead”.