Peter Obi: South East Is Only Toeing The Line Of History – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has declared that the people of the southeast can’t be blamed for staunchly supporting the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Sani who made the submission in a post on Saturday noted that historically, other regions in the country also supported some candidates from their region.

The former lawmaker emphasized the support of the southwest for the late Chief MKO Abiola as well as recently, the support of the northerners for former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, therefore, concluded that anyone accusing the southeast of fully supporting Obi has either forgotten history or chooses to ignore same.

He wrote on Twitter: “If history matters;any South Westerner who opposed Abiola was considered a Traitor. Any Northerner who opposed Buhari was condemned as an unbeliever. With Peter, the South East are simply toeing that line of history we have either forgotten or ignored. Have a blessed Weekend.”

Peter Obi Wraps Up Presidential Petition Against Tinubu

The Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, who claims that the February 25 presidential election was manipulated in favor of President Bola Tinubu, wrapped up his legal case on Friday.

Obi, who placed third in the race, concluded his case after presenting numerous documents and bringing forward 13 witnesses at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

He presented the court with evidence from polling units across the nation’s 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The documents included voting results and records of Permanent Voter Cards collected before the 2023 general elections.

Four videos were also submitted, including one of a press conference where Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), promised real-time election results via the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System.

Additional documents included a record of the number of registered voters in each state.

Despite objections from the Respondents regarding the documents’ admissibility, the Labour Party ended its case after the 13th witness testified, though initially, they planned to bring forward a total of 50 witnesses.