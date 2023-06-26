Sokoto State Governor Reacts To Killing Of Man For Alleged Blasphemy

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has reacted to the mob killing of a butcher in the state over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The Governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Abubakar Bawa said his administration would not condone any act capable of degrading the Prophet, particularly in a state like Sokoto which is predominantly Muslim.

He however warned the residents against taking the law into their own hands but to remain calm and law-abiding as the matter is receiving due attention from relevant authorities.

Naija News recalls a butcher identified as Usman Buda, was killed on Sunday by extremist Muslims over an alleged blasphemous comment.

The incident was confirmed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, who revealed that a team of policemen was led to the scene by the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro, and DPO Kwanni, only to find the mob had dispersed and Buda left unconscious.

He was transported to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH), where he was later confirmed dead.

Reacting, the state Governor said while acts of disrespect to the Prophet would not be condoned, the people of the state must also understand the Islamic religion does not permit them to take laws into their own hands.

“Dr Aliyu said that Sokoto people have so much respect and regard for Prophet Muhammad SAW, hence the need for all the residents to respect, protect his dignity and personality.

“I want to call on the people of Sokoto State to avoid taking laws into their own hands and instead report any alleged crime or blasphemy to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

“Our religion does not encourage taking laws into one’s hands, so let us try to be good followers of our religion,” he appealed in the statement.

Bawa added that the Governor has warned the people against fomenting trouble as his administration would guarantee the safety of lives and property.

He said, “He added that the present administration will not take the issue of blasphemy lightly, and will deal decisively with anyone found guilty of any act aimed at degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, in line with the provision of Islamic laws.

“The governor assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all law-abiding citizens.

“The governor also warned would-be troublemakers to have a change of mind, adding that Sokoto is a wrong place for them.”