Ilkay Gundogan Says Farewell To Man City After Joining Barca

Manchester City outgoing midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan has said his official farewell to the club as he joins FC Barcelona.

The German midfielder who helped Manchester City to win a historic treble in the just concluded 2022-2023 season said it was a “total privilege and pleasure” to have played for them.

Ilkay Gundogan will sign a two-year deal with a one-year extension option with FC Barcelona after turning down a new offer at City this summer. He is leaving the Premier League champions as a free agent as his last deal with the club expires on June 30, 2023.

Gundogan participated in 51 games in the 2022–2023 season, scoring 11 goals to help City in winning the treble – the Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

He scored six goals in his final seven games, two of which came in the FA Cup victory over Manchester United.

He is the club’s first signing under manager Pep Guardiola. He joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 for an alleged £20 million transfer fee.

Before leaving Manchester City, Ilkay Gundogan amassed 60 goals in 304 matches and won 12 significant trophies, including five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, and four Carabao Cups.

Gundogan said his time playing for City had provided him with “hundreds of unforgettable moments” and that guiding the squad to the treble was the “greatest experience” of his professional career.

“Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City,” the Germany midfielder said.

He added: “First, I would like to thank Pep. To have been able to play under and learn from him for so long has been something I will never forget.

“I would also like to thank all my teammates – past and present – who have all played such a special part in making my time here so amazing.

“Furthermore I would like to thank the incredible City fans. They have supported me from the moment I arrived, and I owe them all so much for their support.”