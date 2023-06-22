Gundogan Agrees Three Years Deal With FC Barcelona

The captain of Manchester City, Ilkay Gundogan has agreed to sign a three-year deal with FC Barcelona.

The 32-year-old prolific German midfielder is moving to the Spanish club as a free agent after helping Manchester City to win their first UEFA Champions League title in the 2022-2023 season.

Reports in the United Kingdom claimed that Ilkay Gundogan turned down a new contract offer from City in favor of a more lucrative three-year deal from Barca.

Gundogan is leaving Manchester City as a legend as he helped Manchester City to become the first club in England after United in 1999 to win the treble – the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

During the 2022–2023 season, the German midfielder scored 11 goals in 51 appearances.

Gundogan was a major factor in the team’s success in the final few weeks of the season. He scored six goals in his last seven games, including a brace in City’s 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Manchester United.

Gundogan made 304 appearances and scored 60 goals for City after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, reportedly for £20 million.

In his seven years at the Etihad Stadium, he has amassed 14 trophies, including five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, and two Community Shields.

Manchester City have agreed to pay Chelsea £30 million for their midfielder, Mateo Kovacic who is expected to replace Gundogan at the Etihad in the coming season.