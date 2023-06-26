Beşiktaş Submit Offer For Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has attracted the interest of Turkish club Beşiktaş JK as he continues to wait for the right offer to rescue him from the relegated Leicester City.

Reports claimed that a series of Premier League clubs have shown interest in Kelechi Iheanachon who ended the 2022-2023 season as the best player at Leicester City.

His contract with Leicester City expires at the end of the upcoming season, and Everton, Burnley, and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in purchasing him this summer, according to a report from TribalFootball.

The 26-year-old Iheanacho who is the only Nigerian player to score a total of 18 goals in 26 FA Cup games, could end up migrating to Turkey this summer. Beşiktaş has reportedly submitted a bid to Leicester for his services.

The offer from the Turkish club is said to be a loan deal that will cover Iheanacho’s €2 million per season wages. This means that Leicester won’t have to worry about the salary of the Nigerian forward throughout the 2023-2024 season if all parties involved agree to the deal.

Beşiktaş are particularly interested in Iheanacho because Cenk Tosun’s injury has increased the demand for a new striker at the club.

While he failed to help Leicester City remain in the Premier League in the just concluded season, Iheanacho made a significant contribution to Super Eagles of Nigeria’s qualification for the 2023 AFCON which will commence in Ivory Coast from January 2024.

He scored the winning goal against Sierra Leone in Liberia on June 18, 2023, to secure Nigeria’s participation in the forthcoming competition.