Reinstated Kano Anti-Corruption Boss, Rimingado Admits To Selling Land Where Building Is Marked For Demolishing 

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, has admitted to selling some portion of the land on which a building has been marked for demolition.

According to him, the piece of land was allocated to him by the previous government and he received it because he was convinced it was not an illegal entity.

Recall that the government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf marked some properties for demolition on Friday night and they include plazas and filling stations located along popular BUK road, as well as property built around the ancient Kano City Wall (Badala).

Meanwhile, one of the businessmen who owns one of the properties identified as Isma’ila Bello has cried out saying he bought his piece of land from the state anti-graft boss and so the government of the day is being biased in its recent demolition exercise.

The businessman alleged that some of the properties marked for demolition were “legally” acquired from individuals with connection with the incumbent government, Naija News learnt.

While addressing pressmen, Bello, who is also the Secretary of the BUK Haudi properties forum, said they bought their lands from Rimingado who is currently spearheading the demolition exercise.

In his narration, he said, “We woke up yesterday and saw red paint marked on our properties. This thing that the government is doing is not the way out. A leader protects the lives and properties of his people. That place was given to big men in the state at that time.

“His (Rimingado) plot was number 25 opposite Gidauniya just by Hauren Shanu. And if you are talking about Badala, the Gidan Murtala building was built on Badala and the other buildings beside it are all on Badala.

“There is no reason (for the demolition) and it does not make sense because we got it from the previous government that it should be demolished.

“There is a place I bought, it was a pond that has claimed so many lives. I bought it from Gwaggo the wife of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, the in-law of former Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the deposed emir gave her the place.

“I went to her house in her sitting room and bought it. I came back and filled it with sand. We demolished Badala inside the pond and found out that some youth have created a room inside. We found guns and other dangerous weapons. The police at zone one is aware. They took the items. The residents there thanked me immensely for that.”

However, in his reaction to the allegation, Rimingado admitted selling the land to them truly and according to him, it was because the land was not situated in or around a school or worship centre and did not affect the ancient Kano city wall.

He told Daily Trust that it was mischievous for anyone to try to use the recent development to cast aspersions on him and the government.

The anti-graft boss also confirmed that he was allocated a plot around the area marked for demolition but he had sold it, “when in need of money.” And he was sure the land was not within or built on the Kano ancient wall (Badala).

He submitted that “Marking for demolition is a different thing as it is not within a school, place of worship or hospital. As far as I am concerned the governor can issue a plot of land for anyone but a governor cannot issue a public space for anyone. I stand by my position (on Trust TV).

“I don’t know why they marked that place for demolition. And the owner of the property can take it up with the government for clarification.”