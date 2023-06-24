Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 24th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 24th June 2023.

Following the public outcry trailing the controversial recommendation by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for a review and 114 percent raise in the salary of political office holders and judicial officers, the presidency has now somewhat distanced President Bola Tinubu from the highly insensitive and provocative proposition. Insensitive because the announcement was made when the federal government’s austerity measures were already asphyxiating Nigerians of their living income with no respite on the horizon. Arguing that the increment is only on the basic salary of these officials is unintelligent since their allowances (which are often shrouded in secrecy) are commensurate percentages of the basic salary. Hence, nobody should hoodwink Nigerians on that basis.

To gain from this salary review are the President, Vice President, federal and state legislators, governors, as well as judicial officers. Also to benefit are political appointees like ministers, special advisers, and chairmen of boards of parastatals. Thankfully, the RMAFC cannot pronounce its recommendation into existence. In the case of federal public officers, the proposal will require approval from the president and other cabinet members and thereafter sent to the National Assembly through an executive bill for passage. And for the proposal to have effect at the sub-national level, it would require the governor and his executive council’s consideration after which the proposal will be forwarded as an executive bill to the House of Assembly. This newspaper regrets that some of those penciled as beneficiaries are officials already earning staggering amounts of money as pension entitlements from previously occupied political offices.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop making rhetorical statements on the security situation in Nigeria.

The association called on the DSS to go after the criminals rather than just issue statements every period of festivity without taking any action.

The Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of CAN, Rev’d Joseph John Hayab made the submission while reacting to the latest alert issued by the DSS on the alleged plans by some criminals to attack religious and fun places during the forthcoming Eid Kabir festival.

According to Hayab, Nigerians would appreciate it if the DSS goes after the criminals and terrorists rather than just issuing statements that will make the citizens more traumatized.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, closed his case before the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Atiku and the PDP are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), told the court that the decision of his client to close his case was in view of the fact that he had exhausted the days that were allocated to present his case against Tinubu.

Uche, who called a total of 27 witnesses and tendered several documentary exhibits in evidence before the court, said: “My lords, at this point in time, may we humbly inform your lordships that this will be our last witness.

“Having exhausted the days allocated to us, pursuant to the pre-hearing report and Paragraph 46(5) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2022, we most humbly apply the formally close the case for the petitioners.”

The first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

To this end, Naija News gathered she held a crucial meeting with members of the governing board of the initiative at the state house in Abuja on Friday.

The focus of the initiative is on vulnerable groups, agriculture, social investment, and healthcare delivery.

It is not unusual for first ladies to have a pet project through which they cater to certain needs of the society during their term in office.

Speaking with journalists after the inaugural meeting of RHI governing board members, Mrs. Tinubu said the programme would target vulnerable groups and bring them closer to the government.

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has announced the appointment of Police Commissioner, Tunji Disu as his Principal Staff Officer.

Disu, who previously led the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), will step into the role immediately.

According to an official Police communication, Disu’s appointment is effective at once.

As the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General, he will be a key aide to Egbetokun in his new position.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has taken into consideration official documents related to the academic and professional history of President Bola Tinubu.

The documents were provided by the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The records in question include a Bachelor of Science certificate from Chicago State University, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge Certificate, and a Certificate of Service from Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc.

PDP, through their witness Mike Enahoro Ebah Esq, introduced these documents, noting that they were supposedly acquired by Tinubu under the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu.’

Guided by the PDP lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN), the witness also presented EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and corresponding letters sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has backed the judgment of the National Industrial Court (NIC) reinstating a former Director General National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Dauda.

Recall that Justice Olufunke Anuwe of the National Industrial Court had ordered the reinstatement of Dauda as the DG of the NIA.

The NIC stated that Dauda’s dismissal fell short of the NIA Act, ordering that he be paid salaries and entitlements from March 2018 till date.

Justice Anuwe held that under the agency’s rule, the appropriate committee to investigate disciplinary cases against management staff is the management staff disciplinary committee, not the “special management staff disciplinary committee.”

Not satisfied with the Industrial Court decision, the espionage agency appealed the NIC’s ruling.

Sequel to his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, the seat of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as a member representing the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 has been declared vacant.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila tendered his resignation letter to the House on June 14 2023 to resume his new post, and the seat has since been vacant.

Following this development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to announce the date for the conduct of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 bye-election.

While about three members within Gbajabiamila’s party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) have shown interest in contesting for the seat, other aspirants from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have equally come out to indicate interest in the seat as well.

It was gathered that the three people interested in the seat from within the APC include former acting Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Agboola Dabiri; two-term former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Lawal popularly called Caesar; and the current chairman of the APC in Surulere Local Government Area, Fuad Laguda.

Many residents have reportedly been trapped in Trade Moore estate in Lugbe, Abuja, following a heavy rainfall on Friday which flooded the area.

Naija News reports that videos making the rounds online show that several houses and vehicles submerged under water.

Confirming the development, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in a situation report said efforts were ongoing to rescue those trapped in their houses.

A driver of a Peugeot 406 with the registration number YLA 681 FS is said to be drowned in the flood and still missing.

An unnamed NEMA official while speaking with journalists said four persons who were rescued are in a stable condition.

The governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah is drawing attention for his refusal to attend a Governorship Election Petition Tribunal hearing.

The trial is part of a forgery accusation, as pursued by the candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, Alex Amujiogo.

Despite the Tribunal ordering a subpoena to be served on Governor Mbah via his legal representative, the governor did not appear in court.

“This Honourable Tribunal had, on June 22, 2023, made an order that the subpoena be served on Peter Mbah through his counsel. We have since done that for him to appear today,” lamented Amujiogo, who concluded, “My Lord, it is obvious that he is not in court under the pretense of immunity.”

With the expiration of his timeframe to present his case, a defeated Amujiogo was forced to close the case, leaving the next steps to the Tribunal.

