First Lady Remi Tinubu Sets Up Renewed Hope Initiative

The first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is set to establish a ‘Renewed Hope Initiative.’

To this end, Naija News gathered on Friday that she held a crucial meeting with members of the governing board of the initiative.

The focus of the initiative is on vulnerable groups, agriculture, social investment, and healthcare delivery.

It is not unusual for first ladies to have a pet project through which they cater to certain needs of the society during their term in office.

Tribunal Admits Chicago University, NYSC Certificates Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has taken into consideration official documents related to the academic and professional history of President Bola Tinubu.

The documents were provided by the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The records in question include a Bachelor of Science certificate from Chicago State University, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge Certificate, and a Certificate of Service from Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc.

PDP, through their witness Mike Enahoro Ebah Esq, introduced these documents, noting that they were supposedly acquired by Tinubu under the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu.’

Guided by the PDP lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN), the witness also presented EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and corresponding letters sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).